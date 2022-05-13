People enjoy the sunshine and high temperatures on Whitby beach (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

16 beaches perfect for a day trip or long weekend from Northampton, as recommended by Chron readers

Looking for some sun, sand and surf? Here’s the best beaches within an easy drive

By David Summers
Friday, 13th May 2022, 10:37 am

As the hotter weather arrives, many people in landlocked Northampton will be looking to make a break for the coast.

We asked readers on the Chron’s Facebook page for their recommendations and these are their favourites… with some traditional seaside locations and some less well-known gems.

1. Old Hunstanton beach

Old Hunstanton Beach is a sandy beach in Norfolk. It is a long beach backed by both cliffs and dunes, known for its immense expanse of sand at low tide.

2. Black Rock Sands Beach

Black Rock Sands Beach is a long, sandy beach in Porthmadog. Usually visitors can drive onto the beach and it makes a great spot for visitors to Snowdonia.

3. Caister on sea

Caister on sea is a large village and seaside resort in Norfolk, not far from Great Yarmouth with a long, sandy beach.

4. Crosby beach

Described as a glorious long sandy beach, Crosby Beach is part of the Merseyside coastline north of Liverpool and stretches about two-and-a-half miles

