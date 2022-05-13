16 beaches perfect for a day trip or long weekend from Northampton, as recommended by Chron readers

As the hotter weather arrives, many people in landlocked Northampton will be looking to make a break for the coast.
We asked readers on the Chron’s Facebook page for their recommendations and these are their favourites… with some traditional seaside locations and some less well-known gems.
1. Old Hunstanton beach
Old Hunstanton Beach is a sandy beach in Norfolk. It is a long beach backed by both cliffs and dunes, known for its immense expanse of sand at low tide.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Black Rock Sands Beach
Black Rock Sands Beach is a long, sandy beach in Porthmadog. Usually visitors can drive onto the beach and it makes a great spot for visitors to Snowdonia.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Caister on sea
Caister on sea is a large village and seaside resort in Norfolk, not far from Great Yarmouth with a long, sandy beach.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Crosby beach
Described as a glorious long sandy beach, Crosby Beach is part of the Merseyside coastline north of Liverpool and stretches about two-and-a-half miles
Photo: Google Maps