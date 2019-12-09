Top ten finalists of Northampton Chip Shop of the Year 2019 revealed

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding out who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food, obviously, will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be

beaten?

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed in the current edition of the Northampton Chron.

The finalists

1. Andrew’s Fast Food Emporium, Weston Favell Centre, NN3 8JZ

2. Billing Fish Bar, Crow Lane, NN3 9DA

3. Birchfield Fish Bar, 184 Birchfield Road East, NN3 2HG

4. Duston Fish Bar, 233 Main Road, NN5 6PR

5. Golden Kitchen, 174 Wellingborough Road, NN1 4DZ

6. Michael’s Grill, 12 Link Road, NN2 8EQ

7. Mr Chippy, 91 St Leonard’s Road, NN4 8DN

8. Nick’s Plaice, 30 Kingsley Park Terrace, NN2 7HG

9. Tommys Fish & Chip Shop, Wilks Walk, NN4 5DW

10. Yummy Yummy, 57 Glebeland Road, NN5 7HA