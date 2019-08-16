Tickets to go on sale for Northampton Lottery with £25,000 weekly top prize

Tickets for the new Northampton Lottery, designed to support charities and community groups in the town, go on sale next week.

Players will have the chance to win cash prizes up to £25,000 a week as well as free lottery entries and entertainment tickets.

Northampton Lottery starts next week

Half of the £1 entry will go towards a charity of the player's choice, and 10p will go into a central pot to be distributed between five good causes picked by Northampton Borough Council.

The lottery launches on Tuesday (August 20) and the first draw is on September 28.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We’re really excited to be opening the tickets sales for the Northampton Lottery.

“The lottery has been established to help provide vital funding for local organisations and with greater opportunities to win, we hope that residents will get behind causes close to their hearts by buying tickets on a regular basis.”

The core charities for the Northampton Lottery are 78 Derngate, Delapré Abbey, Inspiration FM, The Lewis Foundation and The Lowdown.

Eleven other charities and community groups can be chosen by players but applications will remain open for organisations to sign up.

Ben Speare, managing director at Gatherwell, said: "We are delighted that Gatherwell has been awarded the opportunity to run the new Northampton Lottery we are looking forward to helping support Northampton’s local causes in partnership with Northampton Borough Council."

Tickets are available to buy online at northamptonlottery.co.uk as a one-off purchase or as a regular direct debit.