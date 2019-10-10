These are the best curry houses in Northampton according to Tripadvisor reviews
There are plenty of curry houses to choose from in Northampton, and some come highly rated.
Making a choice can be hard, so it is handy that Tripadvisor reviewers pick out the best ones to make the decision a little easier. Here are the top 10 curry houses in Northampton according to Tripadvisor reviewers.
1. Aladdin's
Top ranked in Northampton. The vegetarian options including the potato balti and the paneer come recommended.