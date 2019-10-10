These are the best curry houses in Northampton according to Tripadvisor reviews

There are plenty of curry houses to choose from in Northampton, and some come highly rated.

Making a choice can be hard, so it is handy that Tripadvisor reviewers pick out the best ones to make the decision a little easier. Here are the top 10 curry houses in Northampton according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

1. Aladdin's Top ranked in Northampton. The vegetarian options including the potato balti and the paneer come recommended.

2. Baloo Indian Restaurant and Takeaway One reviewer said: "Great curry, delicious sides and friendly staff, what more do you need? We will return, great choice for a curry in Northampton."

3. New Mumtaz Mumtaz is praised for its great value, with the quality of the food being an outstanding factor referenced in reviews time and time again.

4. Cinnamon "This Indian is a hidden gem in Northampton's crown. Food is incredible. Perfect balance of spice and portion size well you won't go hungry. "

