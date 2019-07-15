These are the 16 cleanest restaurants and takeaways on Wellingborough Road
These are the 16 most hygienic restaurants and takeaways on Wellingborough Road in Northampton, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Listed are all the restaurants and takeaways on Wellingborough Road that have been given a five star food hygiene rating by the FSA in the past two years. A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
1. The Park Cafe
Abington Park, Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN1 5LW. Rated 5 on 13-Oct-2017.