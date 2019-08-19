These are the 15 best takeaways in Northampton according to Just Eat user ratings
Whilst going out to eat is a treat in itself, sometimes all you want to do is kick back in the comfort of your own home and order some food straight to your doorstep without needing to worry about cooking dinner - and washing up.
But with so many takeaways vying for your attention, where do you begin? This list is a good place to start - these are the 15 best takeaways in Northampton according to Just Eat user ratings.
1. Kilwe Cafe Restaurant
Serving up Middle Eatern delights, they have everything from full English breakfasts to the likes of curried lamb dinners and desserts, there will be something for you. 5.5/6 star rating. 13 Wellington Place, Barrack Road, NN1 3RQ
Breakfast is underrepresented by takeaways, but Ondrej's is here to fix that. With breakfast burgers, waffles, fry ups, pancakes, omelettes and more, breakfast never has to be boring again. 4.4/6 star rating. 11 Mare Fair, NN1 1SR
One of the popular dishes from Fritos is their Hungry Box which includes a sizzler burger, spicy chicken wings, a side of your choice, fries and a drink. 4.2/6 star rating. 34 Wellingborough Road, NN1 4DN