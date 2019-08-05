These are the 15 best restaurants in Northampton according to Google user reviews Sometimes deciding where to go to eat can be difficult, and sometimes you’re left thinking “I wish I’d checked the reviews” before you went. This is what the reviews had to say for the 15 best restaurants in Northampton according to Google. 1. Nuovo "A little Italian gem in Northampton, great location and atmosphere. The best Italian restaurant where you can eat to your heart's content." 4.6 stars on Google. 104a Abington St, Northampton Nuovo other Buy a Photo 2. Sorrentino Restaurant "A family run Italian restaurant. Looks small from the outside but has a very open upstairs dining area. The food is to die for!" 4.4 stars on Google. 64 Gold St, Northampton Sorrentino Restaurant other Buy a Photo 3. Pamukkale Turkish Restaurant "Lamb shank is divine. Great customer service, a lovely place to eat alternative Turkish food. Beautiful setting and nice music." 4.5 stars on Google. 40-54 St Giles' St, Northampton Pamukkale Turkish Restaurant other Buy a Photo 4. Eat Saigon "Authentic Vietnamese cuisine in the heart of Northampton Town centre. Quite literally a journey to Vietnam while still being in the UK. The food is fresh and made to order." 4.7 stars on Google. 21 Gold St, Northampton Eat Saigon other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4