These nine delivery restaurants in Northampton come highly recommended, and range from Indian feasts to Chinese and Caribbean delights - there’s something for all tastes.

1. Aladdins The extensive menu encompasses a great variety of dishes, including tandoori, balti, masala, seafood, biryani and traditional curries, ensuring a wealth of choice. Rating: 5/5 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Baloo Indian Restaurant and Takeaway Dishing up an array of Indian, Asain, Balti and Bangladeshi cuisine, this popular eatery is vegetarian friendly, and has vegan, halal and gluten free options available. Rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo

3. La Pazienza Praised for its good service and delicious food, diners can enjoy a selection of pizza, pasta, risotto and meat dishes, as well as a selection of starters if youre feeling extra peckish. Rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo

4. LaZeez Customers praise its good prices, friendly service and delicious Indian cuisine, which encompasses a choice of both signature and traditional dishes. Rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo

