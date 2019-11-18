These are 10 of the best Northampton takeaways - according to TripAdvisor
Fancy skipping the cooking and ordering in?
These 10 delivery restaurants in Northampton come highly recommended, and range from Indian feasts to Chinese and Caribbean delights - there’s something for all tastes.
1. Aladdins
The extensive menu encompasses a great variety of dishes, including tandoori, balti, masala, seafood, biryani and traditional curries, ensuring a wealth of choice. Rating: 5/5
2. Baloo Indian Restaurant and Takeaway
Dishing up an array of Indian, Asain, Balti and Bangladeshi cuisine, this popular eatery is vegetarian friendly, and has vegan, halal and gluten free options available. Rating: 4.5/5
3. La Pazienza
Praised for its good service and delicious food, diners can enjoy a selection of pizza, pasta, risotto and meat dishes, as well as a selection of starters if youre feeling extra peckish. Rating: 4.5/5
4. Revolution Bar
The menu at this popular bar is varied in choice, with the likes of burgers, vegan burgers, pizzas, roast chicken, wraps and salads all up for grabs. Rating: 4.5/5
