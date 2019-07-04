The best burgers in Northampton: 10 restaurants and bars you need to try
Few things are more satisfying than indulging in a juicy burger.
Luckily Northampton is home to a host of delicious burger joints that foodie fans will love. Here are 10 of the best you need to visit.
1. Buddies USA, various locations
Boasting seven locations across Northamptonshire, this American diner chain has a huge variety of burgers to choose from and gives diners the chance to build their own, picking from a huge array of toppings.
The gourmet burgers at Mu Mu come with a range of toppings, including pulled beef brisket, crumbled blue cheese and hickory BBQ sauce, catering for every craving and can be accompanied by a choice of sides.
Franks homemade burgers are all served in a homemade roll, with a salad garnish and bottomless fries, and can be topped with the likes of bbq pulled pork, bacon, red onion chutney and jalapenos, if you can handle the heat.
4. Department of Meat & Social Affairs, Bridge Street
Priding itself on its great quality British produce and hand pressed burgers on the grill, diners can indulge in beef, buttermilk chicken and veggie options, washed down with a milkshake or craft beer.