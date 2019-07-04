Northampton is home to a host of delicious burger joints that foodie fans will love

The best burgers in Northampton: 10 restaurants and bars you need to try

Few things are more satisfying than indulging in a juicy burger.

Luckily Northampton is home to a host of delicious burger joints that foodie fans will love. Here are 10 of the best you need to visit.

Boasting seven locations across Northamptonshire, this American diner chain has a huge variety of burgers to choose from and gives diners the chance to build their own, picking from a huge array of toppings.

1. Buddies USA, various locations

The gourmet burgers at Mu Mu come with a range of toppings, including pulled beef brisket, crumbled blue cheese and hickory BBQ sauce, catering for every craving and can be accompanied by a choice of sides.

2. Mu Mu, St Giles Street

Franks homemade burgers are all served in a homemade roll, with a salad garnish and bottomless fries, and can be topped with the likes of bbq pulled pork, bacon, red onion chutney and jalapenos, if you can handle the heat.

3. Franks Hamburger House, Wellingborough Road

Priding itself on its great quality British produce and hand pressed burgers on the grill, diners can indulge in beef, buttermilk chicken and veggie options, washed down with a milkshake or craft beer.

4. Department of Meat & Social Affairs, Bridge Street

