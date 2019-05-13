If youre looking to buy or sell a house in Northampton, latest data shows that its taking an average of over 16.5 weeks for properties to sell across Northamptonshire postcodes.

The best and worst places for selling your house fast in Northampton

According to Property Solvers, these are the best and worst postcodes in Northampton for selling your house in a short amount of time, ranked from fastest to slowest selling. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

15 weeks

1. NN4

15 weeks
16 weeks

2. NN3

16 weeks
17 weeks

3. NN2

17 weeks
17 weeks

4. NN5

17 weeks
