Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

Take a look inside Northampton pub after six-figure refurbishment

Photographer Kirsty Edmonds has taken a tour around a newly refurbished pub in Northampton following an 11 day refurbishment.

The Cock Inn, on Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, officially reopened last night (Friday) after a facelift.
Managers, Elizabeth and Robert Scarrott, welcomed back locals at their launch event yesterday with a seventies and eighties disco while tonight (Saturday) celebrations continue with a Rat Pack tribute singer.
Following a six-figure investment by Marston’s, a figure which they have not disclosed to the Chronicle & Echo, bosses say the revamp has totally changed the appearance of the pub.
Elizabeth Scarrott, pub manager, who has been part of the Cock Inn for over ten years, said: “I can’t believe what the pub looks like.
"This is a really exciting new chapter for us.
"I can’t wait to show off our new look to our locals. Everyone is invited to come and have a drink with us to celebrate our opening.”
Marston's has said the new-look pub has been decorated in a "contemporary style with traditional features."
Though the everyday menu remains the same, the pub has a newly designed bar area and the seating area has been refreshed - with a brand-new interactive dart board added in nearby.
The board enables players to input their names into a computer next to the board, where customers can then choose from a range of games.
Touch sensors track where the dart lands on the board, allowing the computer to calculate each score.

jpimedia
