Take a look around one of the first modernist homes in Britain up for sale Northampton

New Ways, which sits on 0.41 of an acre plot, has five bedrooms and a swimming pool, dates from the 1920s and incorporates some beautiful internal features designed by the renowned Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

An insight from the current owners reads: "The internal and external space is impressive, spacious and has been excellent over the past 30 years for entertaining our family and friends.

"New Ways offers 180 degrees south facing views of the splendid Abington Park, which is a protected area. The scene changes daily as each season is welcomed.

"Do come and relax in the gardens, which are private, quiet and not overlooked by neighbours or by people enjoying the park. Look and experience what New Ways has to offer as a future home for you!”

New Ways was listed in 1952 as possibly the first modernist home in Britain.

The Wellingborough Road property is currently on the market with Carter Jonas for a reduced price of £849,500.

