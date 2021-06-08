Seven luxury spa getaways to relax your body and mind in Northamptonshire
Here are some stunning spa retreats in the county where you can indulge in a full body massage, a dip in the pool and a beauty treatment... or three
For some people, holidays abroad are on the backburner right now due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Fear not because we have rounded up seven highly rated spa hotels in Northamptonshire so you can relax and be pampered just a short drive away from your own home!
Whether you are looking for a deep tissue massage, facial, beauty treatments or even somewhere to wind down in a hydrotherapy pool or steam room, one of these attractions will be perfect for you.
Go on, treat yourself this summer.
Here are seven luxury spa getaways to enjoy in Northamptonshire:
