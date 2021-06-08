Check out these relaxing spa getaways in Northamptonshire.

Seven luxury spa getaways to relax your body and mind in Northamptonshire

Here are some stunning spa retreats in the county where you can indulge in a full body massage, a dip in the pool and a beauty treatment... or three

By Megan Hillery
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 12:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 12:40 pm

For some people, holidays abroad are on the backburner right now due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Fear not because we have rounded up seven highly rated spa hotels in Northamptonshire so you can relax and be pampered just a short drive away from your own home!

Whether you are looking for a deep tissue massage, facial, beauty treatments or even somewhere to wind down in a hydrotherapy pool or steam room, one of these attractions will be perfect for you.

Go on, treat yourself this summer.

Here are seven luxury spa getaways to enjoy in Northamptonshire:

1. Whittlebury Hall - Towcester

Boasting one of the biggest spas in the UK, they also have a huge 36-hole golf course and is situated near Silverstone Circuit. Call 01327 857857 for more information.

Photo: Whittlebury Park

2. Rushton Hall - Kettering

Rushton Hall is a 16th century English County spa hotel - perfect for a getaway in the countryside! It has a total of 46 bedrooms. For more information, call 01536 713001.

Photo: Rushton Hall

3. Kettering Park Hotel & Spa

Kettering Park Hotel & Spa is a four star hotel situated in Kettering. They have a one Rosette restaurant where you can expect to dine on some scrumptious food in style. For more information, call 01536 416666.

Photo: Kettering Park Hotel & Spa

4. Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa - Daventry

Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Daventry is a beautiful country house hotel surrounded by 2,000 acres of formal gardens. They have a large tipi you can hire out for a group of friends with a Bluetooth speaker and a hot/cool fan! For more information, call 01327 892000.

Photo: Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa

