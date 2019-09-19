Soho-inspired Northampton espresso bar launches pastries and sandwiches as part of new hot food menu

Sandwiches and hot pastries are now on offer at a Northampton espresso shop - to give more variety to its customers.

The Old Grocery Espresso Bar opened its doors in Colwyn Road, The Mounts, back in February opposite the street's entrance to the Racecourse.

Sandwiches and coffees are on sale every day.

The café was a shared flat and opened on what is otherwise a residential street with no other businesses or shops on the lane.

Now, having marked it's six-month anniversary, the cafe has launched a hot-food menu to accompany its tea and coffee offering.

On offer throughout the week is a lunch sandwich menu, which includes the likes of bacon, sausage or egg, as well as a tuna melt, among others, ranging between £5 and £3.50.

Sandwich meats are all supplied by local butcher WH Thomas Farm Shop and nearby bakery The Good Loaf also delivers bread and pastries.

At weekends the coffee shop is now selling sausage rolls and handmade savoury turnovers, too.

Team leader Jayne Abraham said: "We have just passed our six-month birthday, have found our feet and we are becoming more established in the area.

"It's really popular in the morning with the Park Run on the Racecourse.

"We really want to get involved with the community - it's been going really good and we want to remind people that we are here."

Landlord Liam Cahill said he was inspired to open the venue after visiting the coffee shops in Soho, London.

The Old Grocery Espresso Bar is inviting residents to join them for their MacMillan Coffee morning between 10am and 3pm on Friday, September 27.