Send in a song and win dinner for four at Northampton restaurant

A Carribean restaurant in Northampton is offering customers the chance to - literally - sing for their supper .

Turtle Bay in gold Street is celebrating International Reggae Day on Monday, July 1 by launching an unusual food and drink giveaway.

Anyone that's prepared to upload a 15-second clip of themselves singing a classic reggae tune on social media and tag @turtlebayuk will be in the running to win a two-course meal and round of drinks for four.

Pollyanna Hall, director of marketing said: "Here at Turtle Bay we promote all types of reggae artists from the mainstream to the unknown, and International Reggae Day offers an opportunity for us to celebrate it all!

"Our restaurants and bars are all about Caribbean music, flavourful food and of course a cheeky rum cocktail or two so it's great to be able to dial this up a notch for International Reggae Day."

For more information about the festival, or to reserve a table, visit: www.turtlebay.co.uk

Entries will be accepted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and must be posted by those aged 18 and over. Entrants must consent to having their videos shared by Turtle Bay for marketing purposes. Terms and conditions apply.