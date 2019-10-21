Restaurant styled as 'the number one choice for lunch' opens in Northampton

A new restaurant which describes itself as 'the number one choice for lunch' has opened in Northampton.

Eat4less offers baguettes, paninis, burgers with a wide range of fillings, as well as jacket potatoes, 'pizza bagels', nachos, salads, snacks and drinks.

The chain, which has seven branches across the country, opened on Sheep Street in Northampton earlier this month.

Its website says: "eat4less is the destination for lunchtime baguettes, paninis, burgers and more.

"We strive to bring customers the very best baguettes, paninis and burgers at great prices."

Eat4less is open from 8.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit eat4less.uk.