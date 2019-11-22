Restaurant of the Year award goes to Lasaan in Northampton

An Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant in Northampton has been awarded Restaurant of the Year, as voted for by Chronicle & Echo readers.

Restaurant of the Year award goes to Lasaan

An Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant in Northampton has been awarded Restaurant of the Year, as voted for by Chronicle & Echo readers.

Lasaan, in Whitehills, has claimed the top spot in this year’s competition –with The Royal Oak in Whiston Road, Cogenhoe, coming second and Bold Dragoon in High Street, Weston Favell, third.

Management, Enam and Jay, said it was a pleasure to be recognised by their customers.

Jay said: “This award has proved that we are the Chronicle’s best.

“Not only in Indian food, but out of all the local competing restaurants.

“Lasaan would like to thank all of our friends and customers for your custom and support.”

Bosses at the restaurant say they think what makes them a top destination to eat is their “excellent food” as well as good atmosphere, service and value.

Back in 2015 Lasaan was presented with the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award which celebrates excellence in the hospitality industry.