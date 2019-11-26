Pictures show the interior of a popular newly refurbished restaurant at Rushden Lakes

The waterside restaurant and bar has undergone a transformation in the last few months which focuses on modern decor, velvet seating and chandeliers.

Bill Collison, Founder of Bill’s, said: “Good quality food in a welcoming environment has always been at the core of Bill’s.

"We have loved being in our current spot in Rushden Lakes for the past two years and we felt the time was right for a fresh new look for the restaurant.

"We are proud to create restaurants that are full of vibrant colour and vintage trinkets, many of which I have handpicked myself. I believe that the new look transcends all dining times

which will only enhance our diners experience and showcase our vibrant food and drinks.

"So, join us for dinner when the restaurant comes alive, the lights are turned down and the candles flicker”.

The autumn menu has now also officially launched which features a number of new additions including the Jackfruit Salad Bowl, Butternut Squash and Feta Risotto, Spiced Pear and Raspberry Eton Mess as well as a number of cocktails.

