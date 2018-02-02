PET OF THE WEEK: Inquisitive bunnies looking for a new home

This week’s pets of the week from the Northamptonshire branch of the RSPCA are two Belgium Hares.

William and Catherine were born on the July 16 2017 and are inquisitive little buns.

As with all our rabbits, they are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and will come with four weeks insurance.

They will require as a minimum, a large (6ft) double hutch with a big, secure run attached so that they have plenty of space to run and jump.

Come and meet them at the Brixworth site (NN6 9BW) - open 11am - 2pm every day, except Wednesdays.