'One of the best restaurants in Northampton': Customers lament closure of Vietnamese favourite Eat Saigon

Customers of popular Vietnamese restaurant Eat Saigon have paid tribute to the Northampton town centre team following its closure.

The Gold Street restaurant thanked everyone who has supported them after six years on Facebook ahead of the closure on Saturday, October 26.

The post read: "To all our amazing patrons, we’re afraid to say, with a heavy heart, it’s over!"

"We are so grateful to our colleagues (past and current), family, friends and most importantly our loyal foodies who have made the experience of running Eat Saigon unforgettable.

"It was hard work and extremely stressful but all your kind reviews made it worth it."

'Closed' signs have gone up in Eat Saigon's window, and the building is up for let through Hadland Chartered Surveyors.

Eat Saigon on Gold Street, Northampton, has closed

The restaurant was also selling items on Facebook, including a chair with 'Saigon' on it, chopsticks, teapots and plates.

Hope may not be completely lost for Eat Saigon fans though as the post did hint the team would be back, adding: "We hope to see you again soon in another capacity."

Dozens of comments were left on Facebook responding to the restaurant's closure, with many sharing their sadness and

Darren Wood wrote: "This is such sad news, one of the best restaurants in Northampton, the food is always amazing and the staff so welcoming and friendly."

Chris Bland posted: "So very sad to hear. You are one of my favourite restaurants in town. Best wishes to you all for the future."

Stuart MacDoughty commented: "Without question the saddest news I have heard in some time."

And Louise Cuzner said: "You have been my absolute most favourite restaurant. Perfect in every way. Will really miss you so please come back soon."