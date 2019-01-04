Looking Back: New year in Northampton

The time after Christmas Day seem to stretch strangely, as one day blends into another, fuelled by cheese, left-overs and chocolates.
To avoid further family fracas it's important to get out and take a breather from the festivities.
A trip to the panto is still a popular diversion to let off steam but the January sales are long gone, with bargain hunters nowadays grabbing special offers on Black Friday back in November.
Returning to work, school and reality, resolutions made, Christmas and the new year seem a lifetime away.