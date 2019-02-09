Looking Back : How shoe factories put the sole into Northampton
Northampton has been synonymous with the manufacture of boots and shoes for nearly nine centuries
With its plentiful supply of oak bark and water for tanning, a top quality supply of leather from locally-reared cattle and its location in the centre of the country for trade, Northamptonshire has proved the ideal place to allow shoemaking to flourish
1. The Queen at Church's
The Queen visits Churchs shoe factory, St James Northampton on a whistle-stop county visit in 1965