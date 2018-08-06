CHRON NOSTALGIA: A trip down memory lane

This week’s Looking Back series features a few familiar places in Northampton.

Much-loved pubs, landmarks, quaint streets and churches all feature in this week’s Welcome to the Past.

More demolition, this time showing an isolated letter box in Lady's Lane between Greyfriars Street and Newland

Marefair, Northampton, viewed from Black Lion Hill with the pub to the right of the photograph

A late 1940s view of Northampton town centre, showing the Racecourse with a POW camp with its white huts

The Gas Street area was levelled with The Gasometer pub and Mr Benn the Barber in the background

Northampton's St Peter's Way roundabout construction underway in the late 1960s or early 1970s in Gas Street

Before it was painted white, The White Elephant pub in 1959 postitioned overlooking Northampton's Racecourse

Built in 1921 as a cinema, for sale in 1959, the Picturedrome in Kettering Road, Northampton, is now a pub and venue