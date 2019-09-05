Northampton woman opens bustling cafe...in her back garden

Mill House Tea Rooms & Garden opened two months ago in Wootton, unusually, perhaps, in the cafe owner's garden.

But the business owner and baker, Emily Armstrong, might be on to something.

In just two months after opening the cafe, her garden has been busy with customers every day, she said.

"It's just sort of come into it's own.

I suggested doing something for the older generation.

"So I put the idea on Facebook and people were saying: 'do it', and I have been packed every single day. Emily, who is a mum-of-five, runs the kitchen by herself, only some days with a little help from friends.

But when she's not busy looking after her children she is baking her trademark Victoria sponge and chocolate orange cakes, among other favourites.

"I've always loved cooking," she added.

"I trained as a chef at college and then I had kids.

"But I have always loved making cakes. I could not have envisaged it going this well."

The success of the cafe so far could be down to Emily's work ethic.

The baker is up at 7am making all of her cake mixtures from scratch before the school run and can still be seen with a mixing spoon in-hand as she completes the finishing touches at 11pm.

"On Sunday's I get up at 6am. We had 21 afternoon teas to do [last week]," she added.

"On the first day we had 200 people turn up and we had a four-piece jazz band. We have an opera singer coming out, too."

Noticeably Emily's quaint garden, nestled off High Street, is one of the main selling points her house has to offer.

The cafe - fitted with a children's play area, guinea pigs and a Wendy house - has a lot of interest for children, too.

Although Emily mostly does sweet afternoon teas and cream teas the tea and coffee menu is attractive too with a loose leaf tea selection and ground and machine coffee options.

