Northampton town centre Wetherspoons pub to drop drink prices next month

Pub-goers can enjoy a January sale at three pubs in and around Northampton next month - including recently refurbished The Cordwainer.

Managers at The Cordwainer in The Ridings, Northampton, as well as The Saracens Head in Brook Street, Daventry, and The Railway Inn in High Street, Rushden, are reducing the price of a range of drinks from Thursday, January 2 until Thursday, January 16.

Customers will see a price reduction between 10p and 30p off both alcoholic and low and alcohol-free drinks. Prices will vary per pub.

The drinks featured in the sale are a real ale (Sharps Doom Bar), a craft beer (Shipyard), one lager (Coors Light), two ciders (Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime and Magners), a selection of wines from Coldwater Creek (pinot grigio, merlot, White Zinfandel Rose), three spirits Gordon's gin and Smirnoff vodka (inclusive of a mixer), four soft canned drinks (R White's raspberry lemonade, Dalston's Fizzy Rhubarb, Gunna Muscovite Lemonade & Mint and Sanpellegrino), four draught soft drinks, Guinness, Lavazza Iced Cappucino and Remedy Kombucha.

The low and alcohol-free drinks include Beck's Blue, Budweiser Prohibition Brew, Heineken 0.0, Brewdog Nanny State and Adnams Ghost Ship.

The Cordwainer manager, Ian Gardner, said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale at the pub too.

"The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

"I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, the staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly."

The Cordwainer, reopened its doors in July this year following a three-month one million pound renovation project.

Not only was the downstairs extended to include more dining tables and chairs but a new outdoor rooftop terrace was been built ready in time for the mid-summer sun.



The spacious extension has meant 250 more customers can now be served inside and out.