Northampton town centre venue named County Pub of the Year in national awards

A Northampton town centre watering hole that prides itself on being all things to all drinkers has won a national award.

The Charles Bradlaugh in Earl Street in the Upper Mounts has been named County pub of the Year in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2019.

The Bradlaugh has also recently launched a vegan menu.

Judges were impressed by the large venue's range of entertainment on offer, from regular quizzes to live bands, comedy nights and hearty, freshly-prepared food.

Managing Director Jake Richardson said the staff were thrilled with the result.

He said: "I'm very pleased - but mainly for the staff and the team that are running it. We did a bit of a refit two years ago and since then the team has really come together."

Mr Richardson said the key to the Bradlaugh's success is its ability to be a 'chameleon', catering for all manner of different customers at a time.

The pub is also a popular live music venue, featuring a regular roster of acts.

The pub, which has a large beer garden and recently launched a vegan menu, provides craft ales alongside cocktails and has a 270-capacity upstairs room for hire.

"A great pub, in my view, is a place that attracts all sorts of different people," said Mr Richardson.

"Personally, I love seeing someone in a suit stood next to a punk with a Mohican - that's what it's all about to me."

For more information about the Bradauigh, head to the pub website here\.