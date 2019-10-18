Northampton pub reopens following six-figure investment and creates three new jobs

The Walter Tull in Northampton opened its doors this week showcasing the pub’s brand-new look following a six-figure makeover.

As part of the investment, the revamped venue, on Walter Tull Way, has received a complete design overhaul with significant interior changes.

The pub has been completely refurbished with the addition of a new back bar, and separate areas for dining and watching sports matches.

New booth seating and bar furniture has also been added.

Helen Harvey, general manager at the Greene King Walter Tull, said: “The Walter Tull has always been popular with Northampton locals, so we are really excited to be able to provide an even better place for guests to enjoy great food and drink, as well as watch all the best sporting events.

“The opening was a real success, with everyone commenting on the fantastic revamped interior and improved drinks range. We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests over the coming months.”

A new colour scheme has been introduced combining natural wood with bursts of colour and textures to create a modern finish and stylish fittings, new tiling and contemporary flooring have also been added.

The venue now also has an extended drinks range with additional craft beers and spirits available, as well as great existing deals such as a bottle of fizz for just £9.99 all day Friday to Sunday.

The Walter Tull, which has not disclosed how much the pub makeover cost, officially relaunched on Tuesday (October 15) and created three new jobs.