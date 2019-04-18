Northampton pub celebrates success in industry awards

The Charles Bradlaugh has this year been given Northamptonshire's top pub gong by The National Pub & Bar Awards.

Pubs and bars across the country will be celebrating this Easter after 94 individual sites were named the best venues in their respective counties by Pub & Bar Magazine.

The Charles Bradlaugh, among other countrywide pubs, were selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories by judges at the magazine after award entries opened at the start of this year.

Landlords will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London on Wednesday, 22 May.

At the grand final, which is hosted by restaurant critic Jay Rayner, 15 regional winners will also be announced, as well as the accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

“Selecting this year’s 94 County Winners has been nothing short of inspiring,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event.

“From idyllic countryside pubs to inner city cocktail bars, this is the most eclectic and exciting industry in the world.

"It’s a privilege to help these businesses get the recognition they deserve.”

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put the finest on-trade businesses across the UK in the spotlight, showcasing just how diverse the hospitality industry is.

The announcement of this year’s 94 county champions shows the level of quality being delivered to pub and bar visitors every day of the week.