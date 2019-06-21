Nominations announced for 2019 Northampton Restaurant Of The Year

We on the hunt for the best restaurant of 2019.

English or French, Thai or Chinese, Italian or Mexican, there’s nothing us Brits love more than eating out at our favourite restaurant.

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your votes.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.

Voting has begun for the best restaurant in town

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than just a place you go to eat?

We have drawn up a list of restaurants in the area that will compete for the title of Restaurant of the Year 2019.

We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top ten finalists.

To vote from the list, simply buy the current edition of the Chron (on sale now until Wednesday), fill out the coupon and send it back to us.

Nominations will close on Friday, July 5.

Terms and conditions apply.

The Nominations

01 Akasaka Northampton, 21 Castilian Street, Northampton

02 Aladdins Balti, 96 Bridge Street, Northampton

03 Baloo, 25 St Leonards Road, Northampton

04 Bilash Tandoori, 155-159 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

05 Bold Dragoon, 48 High Street, Weston Favell village

06 Chata Cottage Inn, 58 St Giles Street, Northampton

07 Chilli Village, 145 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

08 Chillies Indian, Clannell Road, Northampton

09 Cinnamon Restaurant, 2 Malvern Grove, Northampton

10 Clary’s Restaurant, 6 Commercial Street, Northampton

11 Cromwell Cottage, 1 High Street, Kislingbury

12 Eat Saigon, 21 Gold Street. Northampton

13 Gianbiaz, 256 Wellingborough Road Northampton

14 Greens restaurant @ Collingtree Park Golf Club, 90 Windingbrook Lane, Northampton

15 Haycock & Tailbar, 15 Derngate, Northampton

16 Hops and Chops - Duston, 6 Kent Road, St Crispins, Northampton

17 Indian Brasserie, 95 Weedon Road, Northampton

18 Jenny’s, 20 Weston Favell Shopping Centre, Northampton

19 Karmana, 79 Broadmead Avenue, Northampton

20 La Terraza Tapas Bar, 5 Wilks Walk, Northampton

21 Lasaan Indian Restaurant, 8 Whitehills Crescent, Kingsthorpe, Northampton

22 Layeez, 39 Barrack Road, Northampton

23 Les Olives, 18 Sheep Street, Northampton

24 Marmaris Restaurant, 29 St Giles’ Street, Northampton

25 Mayflower Chinese Restaurant, 7 Marefair, Northampton

26 Miller & Carter Northampton, Talavera Way, Northampton

27 Mumtaz Lounge, 187 Kettering Road, Northampton

28 Nuovo Restaurant, 104a Abington Street, Northampton

29 Oren Pho Vietnamese Restaurant, 1 Gas Street, Northampton

30 Oriental Garden Restaurant, 13-15 Sheep Street, Northampton

31 Pamukkale Turkish Restaurant, 54 Giles Street, Northampton

32 Paprika, 191 Kettering Road, Northampton

33 Royal Thai , 146-150 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

34 Sophia’s Restaurant, 54 Bridge Street, Northampton

35 Sorrentino’s, 64 Gold Street, Northampton

36 Taste of Spice, Duston, 38 Main Road, Northampton

37 The Telegraph Inn, 30 West Street, Moulton

38 The Church Restaurant, 67-83 Bridge Street, Northampton

39 The Dining Room, 82 Derngate, Northampton

40 Edge Of Town, 4 Regent Square, Northampton

41 The Hopping Hare, 18 Hopping Hill Gardens, Northampton

42 The Lamplighter, 66 Overstone Road, Northampton

43 The Oriental Paradise, The Causeway, Great Billing Northampton

44 The Royal Oak, Whiston Road, Cogenhoe, Northampton

45 The Smoke Pit, 11a The Ridings, Northampton

46 The Stuffed Olive, 188-190 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

47 The Wok Inn, 44 Sheep St, Northampton

48 Whitehills, White Hills Way, Northampton

49 Zapato Lounge, 2 Newland, Northampton