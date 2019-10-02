Nine of the most viewed properties in Northampton in the last 30 days

The following properties have been the most viewed/popular properties in Northampton for the past 30 days, according the property website.

Laura Howard, a spokesperson for Zoopla, said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”

1. Reedway, Northampton NN3, guide price 140,000, SSTC 3 bed semi-detached house. Now sold STC. Further details visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52583682 Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Holly Road, Abington NN1, 189,950 3 bed semi-detached house. Further details visit www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52419001 Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Wilford Avenue, Little Billing, Northampton NN3, 80,000, SSTC 2 bed semi-detached house. 50% share. Now sold STC. Further details visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52654721 Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. The Warren, Hardingstone, Northampton NN4, guide price 200,000 3 bed semi-detached house. Further details visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52448734 Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more