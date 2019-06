We have found nine bargain houses currently on the market on rightmove.co.uk at the time of going to press all under £140,000 in and around Northampton.

1. Brook Street, Semilong, guide price 140,000 For sale via auction. Starting bid price 100,000 plus reservation fee

2. Brook Street, Semilong (internal) A three bedroom terraced property within walking distance to the train station.

3. The Furrows, Moulton, 114,000 (60% share) Two double bedroom terrace home

4. The Furrows, Moulton (internal) The internal accommodation is open plan and offers good downstairs space.

