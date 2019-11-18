New housing development prepares to launch on the outskirts of Northampton

A development consisting of three, four and five bedroom homes will be open to buyers this weekend.

Northamptonshire-based housebuilder Mulberry Homes is preparing to launch Meadow View Fields in Moulton on Saturday, November 23 when the show home officially opens.

Prices are set to start at £284,950 for a three-bed property on the estate which will have views across the village sports pitches.

Kerry Jones, head of sales at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to be launching our latest development in the vibrant, family-focused community of Moulton.

"This is a really special place to live and, as we continue to expand across the Midlands, Meadow View Fields is an appealingly situated addition to our offering.

“We’re proud, too, that this development is ahead of the curve when it comes to technology. With electric car charging points available for visitors and automated smart parcel delivery boxes on site for those who are often away for the day, we are confident that Meadow View Fields caters for the needs of a range of Northamptonshire housebuyers.”

Mulberry Homes, established in 2011, specalises in small development across the Midlands.

The show home will open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday.