New 'dirty burger' bar to open in former Northampton Mu Mu unit

A 'dirty burger' restaurant is gearing up to open soon in St Giles Street with toppings including truffled garlic shrooms and miso peanut butter.

It will be the ninth restaurant belonging to owners, 7Bone, who have other venues in Bournemouth, Hove and Reading.

Signs have gone up in the window at the former Mu Mu restaurant in St Giles Street as work is ongoing to open the burger bar 'relatively soon'.

The Northampton location is the furthest north the brand has ventured so far and a recruitment drive for the kitchen and front of house staff has started.

The burger menu fillings include 'smashed 3oz dry-aged beef', 'free-range chicken sandwiches', 'juicy dogs' and 'meat-free vegetarian burgers'.

A new vegan menu has also been launched that includes vegan patties and vegan fried chicken.

The 7bone brand is not afraid of trying unusual toppings, though. The 'Donnie J Trump' burger is wotsit-topped while the 'PBBJ' patty has miso peanut butter and chilli jam.

Fries can be loaded with flavour, too, from sriracha mayo, curry sauce, chipotle to bacon lardon toppings.

A spokeswoman for the company said the restaurant it looking to open 'relatively soon' and will see it take over the former Mu Mu unit, which closed in August last year.