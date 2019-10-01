Name announced for new pie and mash shop opening in Northampton this month

A much-anticipated pie and mash shop due to open in Northampton this month has revealed what the restaurant will be called.

Ronnie's Pie and Mash will open on Wellingborough Road in 'mid-October' according to its Facebook page.

A recent post said: "Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls! The response to our arrival in Northampton has been unbelievable! We cannot wait to open!"

"We have enjoyed the feedback and based on the statistics 99 per cent of you want pie, mash and liquor! And our aim is to serve the other one per cent pie, mash and liquor!"

Ronnie's has created a lot of excitement among the people of Northampton with many planning to go as soon as it opens to get some 'proper Cockney' pie and mash.

The page has also teased a mobile pie and mash van they will be launching in March, 2020.

Pie and mash is coming to Northampton. Stock photo by Getty Images

