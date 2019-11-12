Most popular Deliveroo dishes shows Northampton can't get enough chicken on a Friday night

Northampton's takeout habits have shifted again accordnig to yearly data released by Deliveroo.

The takeaway delivery company has released its annual analysis of what Northampton's residents are ordering and when they want it.

But compared to last year's results - which included a line up of ice cream, ribs, cheeseburgers, meat pies and Japanese hosomaki - this year the town can't seem to get enough chicken.

Northampton's most ordered dishes are:

1. Boneless Banquest from KFC, Abington Street

2. Chicken and rice from Rio's Piri Piri, Gold Street and Wellingborough Road

3. Loaded Box (chicken burger, wings and side) from Five Lads, Bridge Street

4. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough from Heavenly Desserts, Wellingborough Road

5. Sweet and Sour Chicken Balls (10 pieces) from Ping's Chinese, Bailiff Street

None of the top five orders from last year is on this year's list - including Vanilla Ice Cream from Kaspa's on the Drapery, which was the number one order in 2018.

Additionally, Friday at 9:22 pm is the most popular time for Northampton locals to order takeout, compared to Saturday nights at 7.28 pm from last year.

Deliveroo has released the data in line with its third birthday in the town, and claims it has over 70 deliverers in the town and has signed up more than 100 restaurants for its service.

Harison Foster, regional director of Deliveroo said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Northampton over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.