Loyal customers and hard working staff Northampton pub boss attributes to decade of success

An award-winning Northampton pub is marking it's tenth birthday this month after standing tall in The Mounts for a decade.

The Lamplighter bosses are raising a toast to ten years of trade after they were inspired to open their own boozer by their parents who spent years running the Crown & Anchor in Victoria Road.

A recent external renovation has seen traditional sign-writing brought back to life as the pub's name has again been painted on it's walls.

James and Paul Hanna knew it was in their blood to take on The Mounts pub and were determined for success in 2009 as they followed in their parent's footsteps.

The pair took on the freehold from a large pub company who were in the process of selling the building to a developer to convert it into flats but the duo wanted to turn it into a London-inspired pub instead.

Paul said: “Having saved a failing business from becoming another pub lost forever, we continue to push the business forward, be the best we can be and try to give back to the community that has continued to support us.

"We couldn't have had ten successful years without them."

In 1877 The Lamplighter was known as The Overstone Arms.

To pay homage to their first decade as landlords they have teamed up with Three Hills Brewing to make their first 'hazy pale ale' called 'I Love Lamp' - a line made famous by Anchorman's Brick Tamland.

Over the years the pub, which is known for its pub quiz, DJ nights and intimate gigs, has won awards including Northamptonshire's CAMRA Pub of the Year in 2013 as well as a TripAdvisor Award for Excellence this year.

Paul added: "This would not be possible for us without the continued support of like-minded people who are looking for a safe, friendly and welcoming space to interact.

"We could not do this without our loyal customers and hard working staff.

The pub is known for being a venue for comedy, pub quiz and DJ nights - and support the local music scene by hiring out gig space up and downstairs.

"I am very proud that during these testing times we remain a well loved pub ten years on. The Lamplighter at it's heart is a community pub for us all - which we need now more than ever."