Just Eat reveals takeaway eating habits of Northampton

A new report from Just Eat reveals the takeaway eating habits of Northampton.

The data shows that Italian may be the UK’s favourite cuisine but in Northampton, takeaway lovers go kebab crazy.

Northampton has fallen in love with Turkish food, as data released by Just Eat revealed residents order more kebabs than any other dish.

Just Eat, the leading global marketplace for online food delivery, has found that across Britain, Italian is the nation’s favourite cuisine. However, in Northampton kebabs are the most ordered takeaway food with one out of every five orders being for this Middle Eastern dish.

The top takeaway dishes people of Northampton order on Just Eat are:

Kebab

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Chow Mein

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Korma

Chicken Curry

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Strips

Crispy Duck

Just Eat analysed food orders placed on the website from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018. Similar product names and alternate spelling variants were identified and grouped together as part of the data analysis.

Graham Corfield UK MD of Just Eat says:

“The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

The news follows the launch of an interactive map by Just Eat that shows how takeaway habits across the Northampton region compare to the rest of the UK: https://www.just-eat.co.uk/campaigns/top-popular-dishes/.

Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1,500 per cent across the UK.