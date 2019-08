More than 60 stalls selling plant-based products took part in Northampton's biggest vegan fair on Saturday (August 10).

Northampton Vegan Fair took over the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel in Silver Street, with about half of the stallholders from Northamptonshire and others from overseas. Vegan food, beverages, cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery and accessories were on offer. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

