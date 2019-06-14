Human cannonball to take to the skies above Earls Barton tomorrow as popular carnival returns

Crowds at a popular village carnival are in for a dramatic spectacle this weekend when a human cannonball takes to the skies.

The annual Earls Barton Carnival has seen marching bands, Civil War battles, birds of prey and even racing pigs over the years - but this weekend will mark a first for the village event.

Chilean-born Rodrigo Perez will fly 25-metres through the air over the recreation ground twice on Saturday (June 15) - after being fired from a cannon.

This year will also see the return of the carnival parade, which will set off from the industrial estate at 1.15pm and wind its way into the village before arriving at the recreation ground off Harrowick Lane at 2pm.

The event will then be officially opened by the carnival queen for the year as soon as the parade arrives.

A spokesman for the organising committee said: "It is a day to share with family and friends from further afield.

"People who travel to the event from outside the village always say what a warm welcome they get and a great time they have. After the parade, the carnival continues with lots of stalls to wander around whilst the central arena stages a variety of entertainment."

Among the activities to enjoy - the Earls Barton Tug ‘o War Competition will see separate male and female teams of eight battle it out to see who will become this year’s champions.

An after carnival party will continue until late into the evening from 5pm with food, a bar and s disco.

Further information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/earlsbartoncarnival.

