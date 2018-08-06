This equestrian property is a horse-lover’s heaven!

Find horse-lovers heaven in this exquisite equestrian property with leisure complex in Bedfordshire

Boa Vista is an equestrian’s dream.

Set in about two acres with far reaching countryside views, the gardens and grounds include a stable yard with four stables (including a foaling stable), a tack room, storage barn, manege and two paddocks.

Not only that, this modern property has a highly polished interior to match the stunning exterior and offers plenty of family living space across two floors.

Downstairs, the vast living/dining area is made for entertaining.

Huge bi-fold doors from the main reception rooms peel back to a sweeping rear terrace with a heated outdoor swimming pool, from which you can enjoy gorgeous garden and countryside views.

Keeping with the leisure theme, an entire leisure complex is accessed via the snug and includes a games room, a garden room and a home cinema with seating for 12 people.

Six bedrooms are upstairs, with the master bedroom ensuite boasting the ultimate in luxury bathroom living – two double ended baths and a monsoon shower.

Outside the garden has shaped borders and mature trees, as well as everything a horse lover could dream of.

The detached home office would come in very handy if the property was run as an equestrian concern.

Higham Gobion is a hamlet in central Bedfordshire, with the bustling market towns of Ampthill and Hitchin seven miles away.

For everyday needs, the nearest shops are just over a mile away in Barton and the acclaimed Harpur Trust schools are 17 miles away in Bedford, which also has a mainline station with fast trains to London.

The property is available for offers in excess of £1.5 million through Michael Graham, Bedford office 01234 220000.

For more information, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED180195.