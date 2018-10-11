The Old Convent boasts a wealth of character and charm

Dating back to 1680, this substantial and characterful family home boasts a wealth of charm.

The Old Convent is nestled in the village of Great Billing and is available through Carter Jonas for £1.15 million.

Retaining many period features, the home has been extended and refurbished to offer a modern contemporary feel.

The Old Convent is Grade II listed and offers spacious and flexible accommodation including an impressive sitting room with multi aspect doors and windows, dining room, family room, snug, breakfast kitchen room and laundry room.

Upstairs are a supersized master bedroom with en suite, guest bedroom with en suite, five further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside the property is entered via a gated entrance with further timber gated access.

The front courtyard provides ample off road parking with access to a wood store/outbuilding and single garage with floor above which has potential to convert (subject to regulations), a kitchen garden, a detached double garage and a walled enclosed rear garden.

Call Carter Jonas on 01604 608204.

Alternatively, visit www.carterjonas.co.uk/house/for-sale/great-billing/nor160373.