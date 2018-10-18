Take a peek at this lavish countryside property nestled in the heart of Northamptonshire

Stone House is a beautifully presented stone property, with a self-contained annex, set in a garden of almost an acre in the desirable village of Eastcote.

The impressive property is available through Jackson-Stops for £1.095 million.

On entering Stone House, a hallway leads into a dining hall with lantern light above and French doors opening to a terrace on the east side and garden beyond.

Further accommodation comprises drawing room, conservatory, sitting room or study with a large inglenook fireplace, kitchen/breakfast room, which is well fitted with an extensive range of appliances.

A ground floor apartment is accessed off this hall and comprises a south facing living room with French doors to the terrace and garden, a well fitted kitchen, a double bedroom with French doors to the garden and an en suite shower room.

There are five bedrooms to the first and second floors together with four bath/shower rooms.

Outside there is plentiful off-road parking and a triple carport.

There are extensive lawned gardens which back on to open countryside.

For viewings, phone Jackson-Stops on 01604 632991.

Alternatively, visit www.jackson-stops.co.uk/cgi-bin/properties/summary-details.pl?propID=87743.