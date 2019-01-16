Take a look at new homes in former Moulton White Lion pub

This exclusive development of just four dwellings comprises two detached, one-and-a-half storey, stone and brick new build properties and a pub conversion.

Located in Moulton, the site includes the former White Lion public house, which has been sympathetically converted into three and four bedroom family homes.

Built and designed by a local firm, all four properties have underfloor heating, contemporary and stylish kitchens with open plan feel and built-in appliances, bi-folding doors, allocated parking and enclosed rear gardens.

Prices range from £425,000 to £475,000.

Phone 01604 494600 or 01604 624900 for further information and for viewings.