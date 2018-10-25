Stunning cottage located in tranquil corner of Northamptonshire

Barberry Cottage is a stunning example of a fully restored Grade II listed period property, located in the tranquil village of Harpole.

The picturesque property is on the market for £675,000 with Jackson Grundy.

Having been extended and modernised by the current owners, the house captures contemporary family living with traditional character features.

The cottage has been renovated respectfully and to a high standard.

Accommodation comprises hall, dining room, study, hall, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility and cloakroom on the ground floor.

To the first floor are three bedrooms, one en suite and the family bathroom, whilst the second floor has two bedrooms, one en suite.

The south facing garden enjoys an excellent degree of privacy and backs onto an orchard.

A patio is accessed from the kitchen, ideal for alfresco dining. To the front there is a paved driveway allowing off road parking.

Phone Jackson Grundy on 01604 624900 for more.