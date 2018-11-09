Northampton family home in great location near shopping centre

Situated within close proximity to Weston Favell shopping centre is this smartly presented three bedroom semi-detached property with off road parking and a detached single garage.

The property is on the market for £194,995 through Jackson Grundy.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge, dining room and kitchen.

First floor landing to three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

All of the windows and doors are double glazed and the heating is via gas radiators.

A driveway provides off road parking and a detached single garage is located within the rear garden.

An early viewing is highly advised.

For more information contact Jackson Grundy on 01604 784990.