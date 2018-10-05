Lavish five-bedroom Abington property is perfect combination of class and location

This Abington home is a great example of the combination of a spacious family property in a superb location.

The vendors have undertaken an extensive modernisation and improvement programme - which has resulted in a stylish home retaining the period charm of the original house with many modern day comforts and features.

The property is available to buy through Jackson Stops for £895,000.

The accommodation comprises, hall, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, study and a superb open plan kitchen/family living area.

There are five bedrooms - but the master suite has the whole of the second floor dedicated for its use as a lavish bedroom.

Outside is a driveway for off-road parking and access to a garage/store.

The easterly gardens and grounds form an attractive feature and include a large paved patio and terrace area.

Phone Jackson Stops on 01604 632991 for information and viewings. Alternatively, visit www.jackson-stops.co.uk/cgi-bin/properties/summary-details.pl?propID=87384.