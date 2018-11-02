Ideal Northampton family home offered at recently-reduced price

Recently reduced in price, and located within a quiet street, Jackson Grundy say they are delighted to offer to market this well presented four bedroom detached family home.

The house is situated in the popular West Hunsbury area of Northampton and is on the market for £329,995.

Briefly the property comprises a dual aspect living room with patio doors leading out to the beautifully maintained private rear garden, a refitted kitchen, separate dining room and WC to the ground floor.

To the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, with the master benefitting from an en suite. There is also the family bathroom.

Outside there is off-road parking and the generous sized rear garden.

Further benefits include gas central heating and UPVC double glazing throughout.

Early viewing is highly recommended to ensure you don’t miss out on this lovely property.

For more details and to arrange a viewing at your earliest convenience call the Northampton office of Jackson Grundy on 016040 633122.