Explore this iIdyllic wisteria-clad former vicarage

If a wisteria-clad Georgian vicarage is your ultimate rural idyll, then Glebe House in Sandy in Bedfordshire is the answer to your prayers.

Built in 1833, the property was formerly the vicarage to the village church of St Mary’s and sits in 3.6 acres of gardens and grounds at the end of a tree-lined drive.

Inside, a combination of its period features with refurbished luxury living makes this house the ideal place to call home.

For buyers who make their decision based on a property’s kitchen, this one can’t fail to impress.

Open plan to the dining room, the space is wonderfully bright thanks to full length windows and walls of glass folding doors to the manicured gardens and terrace.

Highlights include a sleek kitchen island and breakfast bar, a three-oven range, exposed oak flooring and display shelving.

A bespoke range of hand painted Shaker style units by Orwell furniture complete the designer look.

Also downstairs, four reception rooms offer a combination of sash windows with working shutters, dual aspect views over the gardens and limestone fireplaces.

Across the two upper floors are six bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a covetable dressing room off the master bedroom.

Outside, landscaped gardens and terraced areas offer plenty of opportunity for alfresco dining and entertaining, and paddocks and a stable block make this a perfect property for horse lovers, or for making a rental income from the equestrian facilities.

Everton is small village with a pub, a school and a church, so shops are a hop, skip and a jump away in the market town of Sandy, where you can also find a mainline railway station.

Glebe House is available through Michael Graham for £1.7 million.

For more information, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED180032.