Brighten up and give your conservatory a colour boost

Freshen up your home, add space and even increase your asking price with a colourful conservatory.

A rising trend for colourful conservatories is allowing homeowners to extend their homes in style.

An increasing number of people are opting for modern, colourful extensions to create extra space in their homes, in contrast to traditional, all-white conservatories.

The wide variety of shades and styles has led to more and more people approaching the design of their conservatory in much the same way as they would decorate other rooms in the home.

“Choosing a complementary colour for your conservatory means you can design a style that looks like a natural extension of your original house build, both inside and outside,” said Mark Fletcher, managing director of Custom Glaze in Milton Keynes.

“A decade ago, the only real choice customers had when choosing their conservatory was between white or aluminium frames. That has all changed.”

The increasingly popular trend of using coloured frames and roofs means that new additions can blend in with the house and its surroundings in a more aesthetically pleasing way than traditionally styled conservatories.

Shades inspired by nature are currently particularly on trend, such as rosewood, grey and sage.

Showrooms are now stocking a range of standard colour options, and some are going a step further to provide customers with the option or ordering tailor-made shades for the definite customising experience.

According to Mark, the move into personalised colours is a welcome step for customers, providing them with maximum opportunity for personalising the look.

“It takes the process of designing a bespoke conservatory one step further. Having the option of choosing from a wide range of colours, as well as styles, means that each conservatory can be truly individualised to your home and personality,” said Mark.

Technological advances have also contributed to the renewed popularity of conservatories, with heat reflective glass keeping the living space cool in summer and innovative flooring options helping the room feel warm in winter.

Homeowners who have an existing conservatory are also increasingly looking to give it a new lease of life with a replacement roof. A tiled roof will remove the problem of it being too cool in winter and too hot in summer and give the conservatory the look of a custom-built extension which can be used all year round.

The UltraRoof system features lightweight tiles which come in three colours – Harvest Brown, Terra Brick and Carbon Grey, and four different coloured fascia boards which can tone in with a property’s existing windows. They can even be fitted with glass panels or Velux windows to provide extra light and ventilation.

For property owners with an eye on the property market, adding a conservatory can make their home more attractive to prospective buyers, perhaps even helping to boost the asking price when it comes time to sell.

Mark added: “A conservatory is a great way of making a property more attractive to buyers as it creates a whole new room and provides a flood of natural light, giving your home a spacious and airy feel.”

